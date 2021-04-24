American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Quiet Period Will End on April 27th

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units’ (NASDAQ:AMAOU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.12.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units alerts:

About American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.