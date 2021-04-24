CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.16.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a PE ratio of -16.89. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

