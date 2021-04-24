CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.16.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a PE ratio of -16.89. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.73 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

