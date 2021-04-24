Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 61.50 price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a CHF 60 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 59.66.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.