Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

