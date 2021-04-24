Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($2.95). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($9.81) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,027,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

