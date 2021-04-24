Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.88. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $41.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $54,958.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

