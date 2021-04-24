Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

