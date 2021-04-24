QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $147.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.27 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $128.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $564.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.14 million to $571.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $623.04 million, with estimates ranging from $604.66 million to $641.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $51,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.