Simon Pryce Acquires 2,500 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 2,008 ($26.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,835 ($23.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,055.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,050.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,346.43 ($30.66).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

