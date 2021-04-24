Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 3,963,591 Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61).

Shares of LON:EKF opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.66 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 83 ($1.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.94. The company has a market capitalization of £364.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

