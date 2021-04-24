Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Purchases £16,000 in Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Shares of COST opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.84) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.34. Costain Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a market capitalization of £176.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

