Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heartland Express by 550.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,299,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

