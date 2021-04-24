Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.49) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.78.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Keith Williams purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

