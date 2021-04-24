Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Trifast stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 139.93. The company has a market capitalization of £224.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.53. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other Trifast news, insider Clare Foster sold 58,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £74,644.48 ($97,523.49).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

