Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,454 ($32.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 22.40 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,332.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,395.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 42.09%.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total value of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $96,317,216.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

