Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of FANG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

