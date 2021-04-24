INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of INmune Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

INMB stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in INmune Bio by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.