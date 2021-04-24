Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $941.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,018,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,678,906 shares of company stock worth $10,740,069. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

