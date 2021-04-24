Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NYSE MRO opened at $10.67 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

