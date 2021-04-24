Slate Office REIT Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

