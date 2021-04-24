Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Issued By B. Riley

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Radian Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of RDN opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Radian Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.