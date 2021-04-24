Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

NEXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

