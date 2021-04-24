Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $2,136,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 227,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 225.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.