Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.23

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.23 and traded as high as C$40.19. Saputo shares last traded at C$39.85, with a volume of 579,009 shares.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.23.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

