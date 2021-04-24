Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,777.14

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,777.14 ($36.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,178 ($41.52). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 3,178 ($41.52), with a volume of 372,002 shares changing hands.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,044.80 ($39.78).

The stock has a market cap of £10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,046.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,777.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

