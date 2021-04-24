Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Brown & Brown to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

