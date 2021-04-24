SBA Communications (SBAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBAC opened at $296.49 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,976.47 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.08.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

