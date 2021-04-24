Canadian National Railway (CNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.30 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$135.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$96.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$108.30 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$141.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.36.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$2,919,071.30. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,730,567.32. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,734 shares of company stock valued at $28,550,875.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

