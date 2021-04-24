Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.21 and traded as high as $16.10. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 156,632 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 94,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

