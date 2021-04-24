Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.20

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.20 and traded as high as $21.29. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 277 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial accounts for about 1.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 9.80% of Old Point Financial worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

