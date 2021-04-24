Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.44

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.52. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 100,348 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

