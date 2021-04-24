$163.81 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report sales of $163.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.90 million and the lowest is $159.60 million. RPC reported sales of $243.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $726.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $809.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $871.32 million, with estimates ranging from $795.29 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RPC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,140,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,938,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,725,229.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,920,000 shares of company stock worth $11,664,850. 73.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its holdings in RPC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 839,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

