Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.89. The stock had a trading volume of 912,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,621. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $245.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.