890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) Trading Up 0.6%

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 7,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 133,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc is a blank check company that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

