Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:VRNDF) Shares Down 1.2%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 18,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 76,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRNDF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of February 5, 2021, it owned and operated ten retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

