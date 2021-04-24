$980.60 Million in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $980.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $990.56 million. Paychex reported sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

