OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will report $833.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $844.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $821.00 million. OneMain reported sales of $851.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. The stock had a trading volume of 688,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,661. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.95%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

