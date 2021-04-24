ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce sales of $361.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $371.85 million. ICF International reported sales of $358.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,032. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICF International has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $93.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

