Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $76,338.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

