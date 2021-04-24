CROAT Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $261,028.19 and approximately $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,719,417 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

