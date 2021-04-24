Nervos Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $80.68 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $535.60 million and approximately $80.68 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,057.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.83 or 0.04590373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.99 or 0.00465440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $809.67 or 0.01617484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00722367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00479205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.12 or 0.00421754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,814,160,403 coins and its circulating supply is 24,796,423,961 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

