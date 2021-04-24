ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.20 million and the lowest is $99.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $396.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 239,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,616. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,630. 10.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

