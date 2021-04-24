Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report sales of $42.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $41.94 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $190.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.76 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $234.10 million, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $240.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIGC. William Blair began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

BIGC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $162.50.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $134,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,867,882 shares of company stock worth $111,355,268 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 583,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

