Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Down 6.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)’s stock price fell 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 2,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDIMF. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

