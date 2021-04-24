Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 1.5%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s share price was down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

