Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 492,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,037. The company has a market cap of $454.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

