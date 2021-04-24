$219.66 Million in Sales Expected for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post $219.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $226.36 million. 2U reported sales of $175.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $932.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $927.40 million to $938.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. 1,326,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,208. 2U has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $6,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

