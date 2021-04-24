Egretia Hits Market Capitalization of $19.25 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Egretia has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Egretia coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00067720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00669816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.34 or 0.07815963 BTC.

Egretia (EGT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

