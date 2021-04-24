$395.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report sales of $395.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.00 million and the lowest is $359.99 million. Sabre posted sales of $658.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million.

SABR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock worth $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sabre by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 9.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 4,660,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,976,786. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

