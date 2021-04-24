PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post sales of $107.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.73 million. PQ Group posted sales of $361.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $557.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.01 million to $560.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $593.37 million, with estimates ranging from $582.81 million to $614.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PQG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of PQG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 74,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PQ Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.